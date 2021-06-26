Group urges govt to reform laws for widows to inherit property

A non-governmental Organisation (NGO), OffTheHook Foundation for Rural Dwellers, has called on the Federal and state governments to reform laws that prevent widows from inheriting properties of their late husbands.

The organisation, which has already begun to raise awareness about the injustice and stigmatisation faced by widows and their children, decried both the tragedy and trauma associated with the loss of husbands, arguing instead that widows should be cared for and protected.

Ugoeze lady Chigbo Nwamara, who is the wife of the Founder of the Foundation and wife of the traditional ruler of Umueze-Chokoneze Community, Ezinihitte Mbaise Council Area of Imo State, made the appeal when the Foundation observed the 2021 International Widows’ Day with widows from the area which featured skills acquisition and empowerment of 100 young widows, distribution of gift items, free medical outreach, among others.

At the ceremony with the theme ‘Invisible Widows and Invisible Problems’, which took place at the palace of HRH-Eze (Sir) Mike E.O.A. Nwamara, Ezeukwu II of Umueze-Chokoneze, Ugoeze Nwamara quoted Bishop Desmond Tutu who once said, “He who is silent in situations of injustice has taken the side of the oppressor,” argued that widows should be respected and supported in training their children rather than being pushed away, dehumanised or deprived of their husbands’ property.

She also bemoaned that many widows had been denied their inheritance, deprived of their husbands’ lands, evicted from their houses, forced into marrying a close relative of the family, ostracised and abused, just as some had attempted suicide due to the harsh maltreatment they face from people they call in-laws.

“It is so painful that some of these family members who are supposed to protect the women now turnaround to be their tormentor.

“It is even worse when the woman does not have a male child. In this case, the in-laws will eventually drive her out and seize all her husband’s property, leaving her with little or nothing to fend for herself and this unfortunate incident is very common in our communities,” she said.

Established in 2015, the NGO according to her had touched the lives of over 5,000 rural widows positively through skills acquisition, distribution of sewing machines, grinding machines, hair dryers, clothing, food items, financial empowerment and provision of free healthcare services, adding that the gesture is not limited to widows but extends to vulnerable aged persons, youths and indigent families.

“The Foundation has also acquired a parcel of land where it intends to build old people’s home where the aged will be camped and taken care of,” she said.

While calling on governments, corporate organisations and well–to-do individuals to partner with the organisation in realising this dream- Ugoeze Chigbo expressed gratitude to its partners- MAHAFA Foundation and other friends for their support.