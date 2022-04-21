Group holds ‘Mission to West Africa 2022’ conference April 21-23

Kingdom Apostolic Revival Ministries (KARM) in partnership with the Apostles in the Market Place (AiMP) Network and in collaboration with Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State will from Thursday, April 21st to Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 hold a conference tagged, ‘Mission to West Africa 2022’ (MTWA 2022).

A statement signed by John Enelamah, a cleric, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, said that MTWA 2022 was born out of the burden and desire to put the gospel of the Kingdom centre stage in the pursuit of the Great Commission in Nigeria, the continent of Africa and beyond.

Enelamah said: “The gospel of the kingdom is characterised by three ‘Rs’. They are: Repentance – change your thinking and put on a new mindset.

Responsibility – the earth God has given to man, it is our responsibility to become like Jesus through the process of discipleship, so we can work His works, and Redemption – repented and converted man, must strive to be like Jesus, and must redeem the earth back to God.”

According to to the statement, “The speakers/facilitators include Okey Onuzo; John Testola; Bart Pierce; Ituah Ighodalo; Tony Rapu; Randy Clark; Obii Pax-Harry; Wale Adefarasin; Deborah Akachukwu; John Enelamah, among others.”

The conference will hold daily between 9:00am and 4:00pm at Guiding Light Assembly Headquaters, Layi Ajayi Bembe Way, Parkview Estate, Lagos, Nigeria.

It also added that “Other editions of the conference will hold in Abuja: July 28th-31st; Enugu: October 13th-16th.”