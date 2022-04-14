Afrocet to host 10th security conference as ‘new normal’ takes center stage for businesses

Afrocet Montgomery, a branch of the Montgomery Events Group, is set to host the 10th edition of the Securex West Africa exhibition & conference for security, fire & safety industry professionals as business activities are carried out with the ‘new normal’ induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference is scheduled to hold at the Landmark Centre, Oniru, Lagos from May 10th to 12th 2022.

George Pearson, Regional Director, Afrocet Montgomery Group, West Africa, said the conference which is returning for its 10th edition following the break in 2019 due to the pandemic aims to reunite its community and act as a catalyst in kicking off business sales in the new normal with over 3,000 attendees expected.

“Since the last event we have been working hard in bringing new elements to the show and refreshing the products and services offered such as dedicated exhibition areas and conference themes aimed at the Fire, Safety, Smart Cities, and Facilities Management industries,” he said.

He added that these new offerings will support the parent brand of Securex to provide a full 360 approach for public and private sector workers who manage the security and safety needs of their organisations, buildings, or sites.

Pearson said some expected exhibitors include Aeronautics, Danfoss, Detego, Powerec Global Services, Tysers, and Trackforce Valiant as well as some of the long-standing partners to the exhibition including A1-Fence, Multimesh, Nemtek, SB Tel, and Synergetics.

“For the first time the exhibition has partnered with the industry’s leading networking platform that will enable all participants to reach out and connect with all other attendees before they arrive on site in order to set up meetings and ensure they don’t miss anyone at the live event,” he said.

Sponsors for this year’s conference include Halogen Group, Net Global Systems, Redleaf, Servo Direct, and ZK Teco with supporting partners including Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, The British Deputy High Commission, ASIS Lagos Chapter, International Institute of Professional Security and OSHAssociation among others.

Interested participants and exhibitors can check the www.securexwestafrica.com website for more information.