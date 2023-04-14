Group donates generator, food items, and others to the orphanage

Immerse Inner Circle, a global coaching membership for women has donated valuable items to Heart of Gold Children Hospice, a home for children with special needs.

According to the group, the donation is part of its commitment to society, especially to the less privileged.

Enitan Ajayi, project manager, of Immerse Inner Circle, speaking on the donation said: “We are beneficiaries of what we get from society. So, we do this as a way of giving back.

“Basically, we go into the educational sector, healthcare and others in every circle of our coaching programme which comes every three months. Every circle of our programme comes with a particular project. We reach out to different homes, hospitals, schools or healthcare to identify their needs which will have a long-lasting impact on them and deliver it to them.”

The group donated ten double-bunk beds, an 8.75 KVA Firman generator, different food items like bags of rice, and 40 pieces of bedsheet, among others.

Ajayi added that “most of the children have life-threatening conditions and are limited to an extent. Their needs are peculiar and we donated based on the uniqueness of their needs.”

Also, the coaching group stated that the aim of extending these services was to encourage Nigerians to always find a way to encourage the less privileged and the community without waiting for the government.

Laja Adedoyin, the founder of Heart of Gold Hospice, appreciated the group and added that the items donated would go a long way in helping the children.