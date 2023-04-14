Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition in Birnin Gwari

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted a large quantity of ammunition in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, confirmed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

Aruwan described the development as “a significant breakthrough” in the fight against terrorism in the state. He said the troops intercepted the ammunition being conveyed to bandits by a courier around Polewire village in Birnin Gwari LGA.

According to Aruwan, the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gunrunning activities and in the course of diligent checks, stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

He explained that a search of the Toyota Corolla car revealed more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the vehicle.

Read also: $460,000 forfeiture: You can’t outrun your past, Atiku’s aide hits Tinubu

“After a thorough search of the vehicle, the following precise quantities were recovered: 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition,139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition and five empty AK-47 magazines.”

He said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for further investigation.

The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Taoreed Lagbaja (major general), for the notable breakthroughs being recorded in the fight against banditry.

The governor also thanked the troops for their proactiveness and urged them to intensify efforts towards dismantling gun-running networks across the state and beyond. NAN