Greg Ibe flags off second phase of medical outreach in Abia North

The second phase of Gregory Ibe Medical and Surgical Outreach for Abia North Senatorial zone has been flagged off.

The 2022 edition of the outreach was flagged off at St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN) Hall, Ebem Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State by Obinna Ichita, the running mate of Gregory Ibe, who is an Abia State Governorship candidate under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform.

The first day of the outreach witnessed over 1500 people given free medical treatment.

Speaking during the occasion, Ichita said Ibe was concerned with the good health of Abians, particularly now that health facilities in Abia were deteriorating, hence embarking on the medical outreach.

He said during the exercise that any patient with ailment that requires surgery would be taken to hospital and operated free of charge.

Read also: 2023: PFN urges politicians to put unity of Nigeria first

The member currently representing Aba South in Abia State House of Assembly enjoined the people to continue to embrace the intervention from Ibe, noting that health centres and hospitals across the state are in bad shape.

“The intervention is humane because health is wealth. It was when Professor Ibe visited Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, that he saw a retired principal being held for not being able to offset his medical bills that he decided to embark on this intervention once again” said Ichita.

Ojum Ogwo, the coordinator of the medical outreach, in an interview disclosed that the team carry out history of patients, test them and give them drugs while those requiring surgeries would be taken to the hospital for treatment.

He further said that those who have eye problems would equally be treated and offered glasses, adding that the team is made up of 50 personnel who are specialists in different areas.

Ogwo also hinted that the team was prepared to treat more than 5,000 persons at the end of the exercise.

Also speaking during the occasion, Mba Iroha, a clergyman of St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN) Ebem Ohafia Parish, venue of the medical outreach, said he was really impressed with the action of Greg Ibe in the medical programme.

He noted accessing medical care now is elusive because things are hard, adding that Ibe is concerned with the plight of the suffering masses because of hard times.