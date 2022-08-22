2023: PFN urges politicians to put unity of Nigeria first

As politicians get set for the 2023 general election with few weeks left to the official campaign season, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has urged the political class to consider and prioritise the unity of Nigeria, just as it reaffirms its position on the same faith ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria noted that even in the face of the unprecedented level of disunity in the country, some of the political parties and politicians have acted in disregard of the fragility of the times; made worse by the poor management of the nation’s fault lines, thus further polarising the country.

“The PFN reaffirms its position that a same faith ticket can, in no way, be justified, as it is not in the interest of Nigeria; as it further jeopardises the prospects of peaceful co-existence and building of a united nation,” said Cosmas Ilechukwu, PFN national secretariat.

He stated this while addressing journalists after the extraordinary joint meeting of the PFN National Advisory Council (NAC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) held on Thursday, 18 August, at the PFN National Secretary, Isolo, Lagos.

According to the PFN, the Church will not endorse any candidate or political parties ahead of the 2023 general election, but urged Christians and Nigerians in general to vote their conscience.

“The PFN restates that in consonance with its constitution and governance framework, it is and has always been non-partisan. It has neither been in the business of endorsing and will not be doing so in the 2023 election,” Ilechukwu said.

Read also: APC presidential campaign council denies appointing Buhari campaign chair, others

In reaffirming its position on the same faith ticket, the PFN lamented that despite its role in achieving a peaceful co-existence, some politicians are busy thwarting such effort, which it considered detrimental to the peace of many Nigerians.

“Of note is that despite our advice to the political parties that a same faith ticket, be it Christian-Christian or Muslim-Muslim, will not augur well for the unity and future of Nigeria, some political parties chose to ignore that counsel,” the PFN said.

Speaking on the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ilechukwu said government should prioritise education and take it as first line of responsibilities to pay universities lecturers. He said that “ASUU strike not in the best interest of Nigeria.”

The Christian body resolved that it would continue to uphold Nigeria and the leadership of the country in prayer, given the grave economic situation of the country, which has further compounded the increasingly worrisome state of insecurity, with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes on the rise.

Furthermore, the PFN stated that it would continue to mobilise the Church to ensure full participation of all Christians in the forthcoming elections, while encouraging all to do what is best for Nigeria.

“The PFN will continue to engage and collaborate with like-minded organisations and individuals to ensure that the 2023 election delivers to Nigerians and Nigeria a ticket that will further the unity of the country in line with the expectations and prayers of Nigerians.

“The PFN will continue to be open and broad-minded, leaving the door of engagement with all political parties open, so that all the issues that are holding back the development and unity of Nigeria can be comprehensively addressed,” Ilechukwu said.