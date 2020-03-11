Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
News

Governor Uzodinma appoints more aides

...18 SAs, 12 SSAs 

by
Governor Uzodinma appoints more aides
Governor Uzodinma appoints more aides
Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has approved the appointments of 18 more Special Advisers (SAs) and 12 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), a move aimed at positioning his administration for maximum performance.
Their appointments take immediate effect, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku.
The nominees include:
SA NOMINEES
1.     Dr. (Mrs.) Okereke
2.     Doris Anyanwu
3.     Ifeanyi Opara
4.     Canis Moore Nwachukwu
5.     Ikem Unaegbu
6.     Wilson Nwafor
7.     Barr. Ogechi Njoku
8.     Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu
9.     Agugbue Odonyenma
10.  Dr. Uzoma Chidi Patrick
11.  Chief Gipson Achonwa Njemanze
12.  Bladen Amajurionwu
13.  Amaka Prisca Onwumere
14.  Francis Chukwu
15.  Hon. Nkeiru Okafor Ezuma
16.  Chief Sam Ejiogu
17.  Chief Sam Osuji
18.  Chief (Mrs.) Josephine Nnoham
SSA NOMINEES
1.     Hajiya Fatima Hamza
2.     Alhaji Suleman Ibrahim
3.     Mrs. Kate Osigwe
4.     Mrs. Ifeoma Ndupu
5.     Mrs. Treasure Ahanaonu
6.     Eric Uwakwe
7.     Ikegwuruka Johndonald
8.     Okiro Savior Chima
9.     Charles Chinedu Akakem
10.  Chinonye E. Agobuo
11.  Oluchi Sonate Praise
12.  Arinze Nwokedi

 

Iheanyi Nwachukwu  

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Governor Uzodimma signs Criminal Justice Administration Bill…

Alleged N29bn fraud: Nyako pleads not guilty

Reps launch investigation into Imo killings

1 of 8,038