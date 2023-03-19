Google honours mothers with special doodle

Search engine giant, Google, in honour of the womenfolk, joined the Mother’s Day celebration with a special doodle.

Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

“It is the day when the entire family comes together to pamper the woman who holds everything together and makes the world, for each one of us, a place filled with love,” 24-year-old Nkiruka Saleh told BusinessDay.

Doodles are the temporary alteration of Google’s logo to commemorate special days and occasions.

The earliest celebration of Mother’s Day as we know it today can be traced to the early Christian festival known as Mothering Sunday, which has been marked since the 8th century.

Celebrated on the fourth Sunday during Lent, the celebration was initially intended to encourage people to return to their local or “mother” church for a special yearly service. However, over the centuries, the meaning evolved to incorporate the celebration of family, and specifically mothers.

While the religious aspect of Mother’s Day, for the most part, has been lost, the tradition of celebrating the day on the fourth Sunday during Lent has remained in the UK and Ireland.

While the date changes each year, dictated by the Paschal Full Moon — the first full moon on or after the spring equinox — Mother’s Day is usually celebrated in March.

Today, Google released an interactive doodle that looked like an adorable pop-up card made by a child.

In the doodle, the alphabets of GOOGLE were written on coloured pieces of paper and stuck to the wall using golden tape. When you press the play button, the two cards kept on the table open up with two smiley emoticons popping out and eventually red and yellow hearts pop up as well.