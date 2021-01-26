Go after criminals, Nigerians urge new Service Chiefs

Nigerians have admonished the new Service Chiefs to hit the ground running and quickly go after the criminals that have made lives difficult for the citizens, over these past years.

A cross-section of Nigerians while speaking on the appointment of the new Service Chiefs, in Abuja, commended the decision to remove the former security chiefs, even though they described the appointment of the new ones as” long overdue”

Former Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Lawrence Alobi, said the new Service Chiefs “Must hit the ground running, re-strategize, be creative as well as work as a team”

“We are happy that Mr President has decided to do the needful. He must have been convinced that they need to be replaced, which is why he took this decision”

While noting that the country needs a” safe and peaceful “ environment for the citizens to thrive, Alobi explained that the new Service Chiefs must justify the confidence reposed on them by the President.

A Public Affairs analyst, Mojeed Dahiru, also noted that they must “come up with new ingenuity” that will enable them to make a difference.

Dahiru, while recalling that the new Service Chiefs had the necessary experience to make a difference in the current security challenges, however, urged them to strengthen the unity amongst the various arms of the security agencies.

“Unity has been lacking and this accounted for why they had worked at cross purposes. So, they need to be united to be able to combat insecurity and mobilize all the security forces to achieve results”

Dahiru also urged the new Service Chiefs to work with the established institutions, especially at the sub-national levels.

“They must connect with the people at the sub-national levels, the community leaders and other well-established institutions. They need to carry them along so that they can harness all the necessary information needed to enable them to succeed” he said

Chidi Omeje, a security analyst and Coordinator, Citizens’ Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA) while commending the development, said the incoming service chiefs should “explore Non-kinetic approach in tackling insecurity than kinetic approach”

He noted the country has for many years focused on Kinetic approach to tackling the many security challenges in the country stating that a new people-centred approach could not be more apt.

According to the security expert, a non-kinetic approach will enable the military to win the trust and cooperation of her citizenry and boost intelligence gathering.

“The president has finally heeded the cry of the people, this is a new beginning for internal security operations in Nigeria, there should be a change in tactics, new ideas and more interest. They should focus more on non-kinetic approach and win the cooperation of the people “, he said.

In the same vein, former Director of the Department of State Security Service DSS, Mike Ejiofor while also commending the President for finally changing the service chiefs, urged them to first focus their attention as they resume office on the Boko Haram insurgency that has ravaged the North East and Banditry/Kidnapping in the North West, before tackling other security issues.

According to him, it is expected that this new service will use their wealth of experience to generate new ideas that will keep Nigerians safe and secured.

Alobi, a former commissioner of police, on his part also what particularly indifferent about the appointment, he said it was ultimately the president’s wish to do so because he deemed it right, but hoped that they deliver on their mandate and not disappoint Nigerians.

“The expectations on them are high, they should be proactive, plan, synergise with other security agencies so that Nigerians can finally sleep with their eyes closed” he urged.

The President had announced the appointment of new Service Chiefs, with Leo Irabor, a Major General, appointed as Chief of Defense Staff CDS.

Others are; I. Attahiru, another Major General, as the new Chief of Army Staff; while A.Z Gambo, a Rear Admiral, as the Chief of Naval Staff.

The President also appointed I.O Amao, an Air vice Marshall, as the Chief of Air Staff.

A statement by the Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the congratulated the new Service Chiefs and urges them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Adesina had in the statement, said: “President Buhari accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.”

Appointed in July 2015 when Buhari assumed office, the former Service Chiefs led by Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, are said to have resigned their appointments.

Below are the profiles of Nigeria’s new Military Chiefs as appointed by President Buhari.

Major-General LEO Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

He was once the Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole in the Northeast as well as Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Basin Area, Major General Lucky EO Irabor is the new Chief of Defence Staff.

Born on October 5, 1965, Irabor hails from Ika South of Delta State and he is a member of regular course 34 of the Nigerian Defence Academy. He is an awardee of several militaries, ECOMOG and United Nations Awards and Medals.

In July 2020, he took over as the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) before his new appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, the new Chief of Army Staff, was born on August 10, 1966. He is from Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State and a member of the Regular Course 35 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He was also a former Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole when he took over from Major General Leo Irabor.

In 2017, he was sacked as the theatre commander Operation Lafiya Dole, leading the insurgency war in the North East for failing to arrest the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Before his new appointment as the Chief of Army Staff, he was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

Air-Vice Marshal Ishiaka .O Amao, Chief of Air Staff

Enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force on 19 January 1984 as a member of 35th Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course and commissioned as Pilot Officer on 20 December 1986, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao is Nigeria’s new Chief of Air staff.

The Air Vice Marshal was born on 14 September 1965 at Enugu and he hails from Oshogbo Local Government Area of Osun State.

The new Chief has the following academic qualifications: Master of Science (MSc) in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras India, Master of Military Science and Strategy (MMSc) and Advance Diploma in Defence and Strategy Studies from National Defence University (NDU) China, Post Graduate Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy from Kaduna Polytechnic Nigeria, National Diploma in Freshwater and Fisheries Technology and among others.

While Vice Marshal Amao has attended several attended courses, the Chief also has held several appointments, some of which include: Squadron Pilot at 99 Air Combat Training Group; Instructor Pilot at 301 Flying Training School; Instructor Pilot at 303 Flying Training School; Air Assistant to Chief of Air Staff at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force; Deputy Defence Adviser (Air) at Nigerian High Commission London and Acting Defence Adviser at Nigerian High Commission, London.

Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff

Born on 22 Apr 1966, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo who hails from Nasarawa LGA in Kano State was enlisted into the NN on 24 Sep 84 as a member of Regular Course 36 and was commissioned Sub-Lieutenant on 24 Sep 88. He is an Underwater Warfare specialist with a sub-specialisation in Intelligence.

The new Chief has attended several military courses which include; Sub-Technical course and Officers Long course both at NNS QUORRA. He also attended Junior Division 48/99 and Senior Course 26 both at AFCSC Jaji.

The senior officer holds a PGD in Transport Management and a Master’s degree in Transport Management (Logistics option) both from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.