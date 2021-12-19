GIZ, Edo empower 445 MSMEs with digital marketing skills

The objective of the Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria (SEDIN) Programme was to improve the employment and income of MSMEs

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), in partnership with Edo State Government has empowered 445 Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state with digital marketing skills.

The empowerment was organised by the Edo Skills Development Agency (Edojobs), Edo State Investment Office (ESIPO) in collaboration with the State Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment.

The marketing programme was supported by GIZ through its Pro-poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme (SEDIN)

Oladoyin Olawaiye, head of Component, Economic Education and Entrepreneurship (EEE), GIZ-SEDIN made the disclosure during the presentation of certificates to the 445 MSMEs beneficiaries of the Digital Marketing Training in Benin City.

Olawaiye, who said the training was to enable MSMEs maximise sales via leveraging on technology in a Covid-19 pandemic era, noted that the capacities of MSMEs needed to be built to enable them operate in a digital world.

According to her, 445 MSMEs from across the three senatorial districts of the state were trained at different dates between May and September 2021.

“The trainings covered Search Engine Optimisation, Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC), Social Media Marketing (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook etc.), Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Content Marketing and Digital Copy Writing.

“Digital Marketing Agents were also engaged to support the MSMEs,” she said.

She added that the objective of the Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria (SEDIN) Programme was to improve the employment and income of MSMEs.

She also added that SEDIN was working to improve the business enabling environment and policy/regulatory framework for MSMEs in selected states in the country.

In her remarks, Managing Director, EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, said the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration was committed to the growth of MSMEs in the state via exposing them to modern ways of doing business.

Dare expressed delight with the testimonies of some of the beneficiaries who she said were now having clients from Asia and Europe by putting into use the knowledge gained from the training.