Ghanaian media practitioner to launch corporate fashion brand

Serwaa Amihere, an award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist, has perfected plans to launch a premium corporate fashion brand called Office & Co on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Ghana.

According to Amihere, Office & Co will make cutting-edge corporate wear for ambitious and upwardly mobile women.

She said the contemporary corporate women’s wear brand headquartered in Ghana would feature a collection of 32 exquisite designs intentionally crafted for the distinguished woman who prides themselves in excellence and professionalism.

Amihere further said that Office & Co was born out of her passion for fashion statements and knack for styling.

The brand is inspired by Amihere whose onscreen and off-screen personality comes with a sophisticated elegance that has been translated into her designs.

The launch will be graced by top executives of corporate brands and female professionals from different industries within and outside Ghana.