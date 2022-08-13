Mykmary Fashion House urges Nigerians to tap into capacity-building training, others

Capacity building and training is the bedrock of any industry or sector in the country, fashion inclusive. Training ensures the growth of the industry and there has been need to have trained individuals man the fashion industry to avoid quackery and mediocrity.

Having seen this gap in the Nigerian fashion industry, Mykmary Fashion House Limited, an indigenous fashion house with years of experience in capacity building and training is calling on Nigerians to avail themselves of the opportunity offered by the coming 2022 fashion training programme.

Speaking on the training and capacity, building, Michael Onyemah, founder and chief executive of Mykmary Fashion House Limited, said: “We have been known to have made tremendous strides in the Nigerian fashion ecosystem, these strides and footprints include our products and shows in the industry. We are showcasing these experiences and we will want to cascade it to the lives of Nigerians via training and capacity building.

“We have seasoned people that will handle these with years of experience in fashion design, marketing, and digital marketing and access to market. In a world that is increasingly going digital and virtual, it is pertinent that we have to incorporate digital marketing, social media skills and other sift skills apart from the normal fashion design. We are taking it to a new level and we encourage that Nigerians key into this world of possibilities.”

Onyemah also noted that “One of the greatest needs of man is clothing after food and accommodation. Fashion industry is very inpiryant, valued in billions of Nigeria, we can’t have the Nigerian fashion ecosystem in the hands of charlatans and mediocres. Many countries of the world such as Italy, Spain, Bangladesh, India, among others have their foreign exchange and income via fashion and the need to have properly trained individuals manning this industry is imperative and that is the mission of Mykmary Fashion House Limited.”

He explained that the training is for those who want to run a fashion business that can fund their desired lifestyle; those seeking new customers for their fashion business, among others.

According to Onyema, “The event is slated to commence at Bespoke Centre, Chisco Bus Stop, Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria, on 27th August, 2022.