Gbenga Daniel, others to speak at 2022 SDNON summit

The society of Digital Newspaper Owners of Nigeria (SDNON) has unveiled the theme, speakers, and panellists for its 2022 annual summit. The conference slated for October 28, 2022, will hold at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

In a statement by the organising committee, this year’s will focus on insecurity and the 2023 general election, using digital news reporting as a tool.

Ifetayo Adeniyi Moses, chairman of the planning committee, said the former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel will be the keynote speaker, while the vice presidential candidate of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Isaac Idahosa will be the guest speaker.

On the theme of the event: “Nigeria’s security architecture and digital news reportage – a credibility threshold for a successful 2023 general election”, the organisers said the idea was to bring together relevant political stakeholders, and players in the nation’s security system, to discuss the way forward, with the media playing their role.

“Dear colleagues, on behalf of my President, Otunba Femi Davies, who is the Chief Host of this noble event, and members of my committee, I present to you, the template for the 2022 SDNON Summit, themed ‘Nigeria’s Security Architecture And Digital News Reportage – A Credibility Threshold For A Successful 2023 General Elections.’ It is also an honour for me to announce His Excellency, Otunba Gbenga Daniel as the keynote speaker, OGD as we all know him, is the former governor of Ogun State.

“Also on our guest list is a revered minister of the gospel, Arch-Bishop Isaac Idahosa. He is the vice presidential candidate of NNPP. We have outstanding Nigerians, lined up as panellists. These are successful individuals from their respective fields; they will be coming to do justice to the topic of the day.

Some of the personalities include Cynthia Greg, Pearl Chidinma Ogbulu, Erelu Okin, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, commandant-general, Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zebulon Agomuo, Editor, Business Day (Sunday), and Kassim Afegbua, former commissioner of information, Edo State.”

The organisers further said they were inviting the general public, particularly media personalities to be part of the conversation.

“The issue of security concerns everyone. There’s no way we can have a successful election if our security system is not looked into collectively.

Electioneering matters is not just for politicians alone, we are all involved, one way or the other. And as the 2023 election approaches, people depend on the media for information.