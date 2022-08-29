Gas plant explodes near Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

An explosion has been reported near the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Witnesses said the explosion is from a gas plant behind the Redemption City.

They also confirmed that the explosion occurred some distance away from the church’s youth camp on the expressway.

A source from RCCG noted that the gas explosion did not happen inside RCCG’s compound, nor near any of its facilities, as all security and fire teams are alert along with Enoch Adeboye, the church’s general overseer and Funsho Odeshola, assistant general overseer (admin/personnel).

