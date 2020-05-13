Gambari brings maturity, good temperament, experience to CoS job – JK Randle

Prominent accountant, chairman and chief executive of J.K. Randle & Co (Chartered Accountants), Bashorun JK Randle, has said Ibrahim Gambari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s new chief of staff, who assumed office early Wednesday, is fit for the job.

Randle, who was a year ahead of Gambari in Kings’ College, Lagos, said the new chief of staff brings maturity, good temperament, experience, international exposure as well as vital problem-solving skills to the job.

“As we all know, Nigeria is fighting many wars apart from coronavirus and would require a man or woman who can press the reset button and hit the ground running without delay,” Randle said.

“One thing you can say is he [Gambari] has spent a long time on the international stage and one can hope he has not made himself part of the debilitating domestic intrigues that we battle with in Nigeria,” he said.

He advised the new chief of staff to be sensible enough not to imagine that because he has the power he could do everything.

“So he must be able to see as key to success the ability to identify good people in important centres of the Federal Government that he has to enable to do the urgent work that this administration faces,” Randle said.

“For us in the private sector, it is an aberration to think of the chief of staff as a gatekeeper. To succeed as head of an organisation, you need to keep the gate even more open so the leader is able to hear and see all that is happening around him, knowledge of which is important to be a successful chief executive,” he said.