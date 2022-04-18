Funke Felix-Adejumo, others speak against domestic violence

Rev. Funke Felix-Adejumo, a philanthropist and gender advocate, has restated her unwavering commitment to finding lasting solutions to issues of domestic abuse against women through her Another Chance Initiative.

The 5-Day Symposium, which started Monday focuses on the abuse itself while also exploring its causes, prevention, effects and healing.

The high incidence of domestic abuse meted out against women across the world, including in Nigeria, has become worrisome, especially against the backdrop of recent developments in the country. A recent study reveals that almost 1 in 4 women report cases of abuse from a partner in Nigeria.

It is not surprising why this monster (Domestic Violence) has become an unattended scourge in society with far-reaching adverse consequences such as physical, mental, health and the socio-economic well-being of the abused, Felix Adejumo said.

The president of the Funke Felix-Adejumo is being joined by discussants from a wide pool of thought leaders, ministry leaders and social advocates, including Franklin Mondo, Chrissy Bature, Felix Adejumo, Kathy Kiuna, and many others. The symposium, which started today, Monday, April 18, 2022, is live-streamed across various online platforms.