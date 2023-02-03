Fuel scarcity, Naira crisis, causing unnecessary disruption — Yoruba Ronu

Yoruba Ronu, a socio-political organisation in Southwest, Nigeria, has lamented the current state of the nation, wondering why the current fuel scarcity lingers on for too long and the new naira notes will be so difficult to access by Nigerians.

Diran Iyantan, Chairman of Yoruba Ronu, who said this on Thursday while speaking with journalists in Akure, the Ondo state capital, expressed concerns over what he described as “conspiratorial report in some quarters to deny Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the presidency with the present hardship facing Nigerians which is being addressed with lip-service.”

According to him, all these are causing unnecessary disruption to the nation’s economy and wanton hardship to the citizens.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is a true party man and is wise enough to know that it’s in his best interest to allow Bola Tinubu to be his successor so as to protect his good work and continue from where he would stop and not allow another political party to destroy all his legacies”, he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the President Buhari to quickly sanitise and restore orderliness in the polity and avoid masses revolt.

While seeking the understanding of Nigerians to keep their renewed hope for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the man that will turn things around for them, Iyantan said many Nigerians could testify to Tinubu’s good work since Tinubu remains the only presidential candidate with the capacity and wherewithal to take Nigeria to the promised land.