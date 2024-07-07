Fuel price hit N800 in FCT as scarcity worsens

Fuel queues have returned to the Nigeria’s capital, Abuja as residents rush to get the seemingly scarce product even at a higher price.

BusinessDay findings showed that some filling stations, as of Sunday afternoon, sold fuel for N800 per litre, except for the NNPC retail outlet whose price remained at N617. Even though most of its retail outlets has remained shut down for some time.

Umaru A. filling station in Lokogoma sold the product at N800 to the long queue of customers which includes both private vehicles, taxis, Kekenape drivers, okada rider and individuals with jerrycans.

BusinessDay also observed the spread of ‘black market’ traders, around some filling stations, selling fuel for as high as N10,000 per 10 litre gallon. This is as some filling stations including NNPC retail outlet were shut down.

A taxi driver who identified himself as Sule said that he was forced to drive 15 kilometers from Area 1 to Lokogoma where he heard there’s petrol to buy.

Sule said he was willing to buy at any price, explaining that it will lead to increase in the cost transportation for commuters.

“Getting fuel to buy has become difficult for some days now and it is affecting our business. I have been at Area 1 looking for where to get fuel until a friend told me of this place,” he said.

“But I discovered that the price is higher than the average N617-N660 that we have been paying. I will buy it because I want to use it for business, that also means that customers will pay higher.”

A fuel attendant who declined mentioning his name told BusinessDay, said that they have witnessed a higher patronage since Friday.

“I do not know why others do not have fuel for sale but what I know is that we have and we are selling. I also cannot tell you why the price changed because I do not know,” the fuel attendant said.

A long queue was also observed at Chris Tee filling station in Lokogoma, selling at N800 per litre.

Efforts to get a response from the Nigerian Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited proved abortive as messages sent to Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer have not been answered as of the time of filing the report.