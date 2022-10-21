Four-Point by Sheraton Hotel ready for business in A/Ibom – Official

The Akwa Ibom State-owned Four-Point by Sheraton Hotel has been completed and handed over to its new management, Marriott International, for commencement of operations.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Ini Ememobong, announced this while briefing reporters after the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel in Uyo, the state capital.

He said the development was contained in a report presented by the commissioner of special duties, Bassey Bassey to the council meeting.

“The executive council received a report on the Four Point By Sheraton Hotel at Ikot Ekpene from the commissioner for special duties, Bassey Bassey, saying that the hotel which was previously commissioned at 68 percent completion level in 2015 has been completed and handed over to Merriott International.

“Test run of the hotel will soon commence, prior to official commissioning of the facility for use, as all the 146 rooms are ready for use,” Ememobong stated.

The council also gave approval for the commencement of work for the construction of a 12 megawatts power distribution sub-station in Etim Ekpo local government area.

This, he explained, is a critical infrastructure needed to boost power supply in Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun, Oruk Anam and Ika local government areas and their environs.

Speaking further, Ememobong pointed out that the recent threat of flooding in some areas of the state also received the attention of the council, which called for a review of the flood map capacity of the state and directed all relevant agencies in emergency management to be on red alert.

The council also mandated the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to start sensitisation in rural areas as a step in managing a possible occurrence.

He also told the journalists that upon receipt of reports by the various ministries on projects under their portfolio, the council directed the ministries to work on those projects to catch up with the time frame for completion.