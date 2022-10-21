Ogun finetunes legal drafting capacity on PPP deals to attract more investments, partnerships

The Ogun State Government has begun moves to sustain the status of being Nigeria’s industrial hub with a heavy presence of industries by fine-tuning the legal drafting capacities of its legal officers in deals and partnerships meant to attract more investments, especially foreign direct investments.

Consequently, the Office of the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice has partnered with the International Senior Lawyers Project to train and boost the legal drafting capacities of lawyers and legal officers in the Ministry to offer legal advice and services to the investors, proposed host communities and the Government on the dictates of Company Law both internationally and locally.

Speaking during a tripartite training programme for law officers organised by the State Office of Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Ministry of Justice and the International Senior Lawyers Project in Abeokuta on Monday, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, declared that the training was organised to boost industrial development and revenue base of the State through partnerships with the private sector and foreign investors.

Read also: We invest in local Nigerian groups and dance companies to strengthen the culture’

Ogungbade, who is the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, said that the training which was tagged, “Public-Private Partnership for Infrastructure Development”, noted that the mission to finetune legal drafting capacities of law officers was borne out of the desire to guarantee an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in order to attract more investments and partnerships meant for economic growth and development.

The Attorney-General said that the State Office of Public-Private Partnership was created by the Dapo Abiodun-led administration to effectively cater for investments and partnerships with a view to identifying with serious investors and business owners as part of efforts to provide catalyst for economic growth and development in the State for wealth creation, jobs creation and revenue base improvement.

Earlier, Eniye Ogbebor, Senior Legal Programme Officer, International Senior Lawyers Project (ISLP), said that the purpose of collaboration with the State government was to provide pro-bono services for economic development, adding that they had gained a lot of potential since its partnership with the State Government.

Ogbebor stated that they had been able to develop many programmes on the effective use of Public-Private Partnership (PPP), through the PPP Office and the Office of the Attorney-General in the State as the team is ready to offer international standards legal services and advice that would achieve desired results and attract more local and foreign direct investments and partnerships to the State.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Toyin Aiyepola, the Special Adviser on Legal Matters to Governor Dapo Abiodun, described the seminar as educative and eye-opener, saying more had been learnt on Public-Private Partnership deals and legal drafting on investments and partnerships.