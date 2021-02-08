Foundation sensitizes FCT residents on COVID-19 vaccines, myths

A Non-governmental Organization (NGO), Springs Aid Foundation has sensitized residents of Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on COVID- 19 in order to change the narratives behind the myths and misconceptions around the virus.

The exercise was also aimed at promoting adherence to COVID- 19 protocols especially in schools.

Kenneth Chima, President springs Aid Foundation, said the awareness programmes will promote acceptance of the new Vaccine among the populace as the country awaits delivery of vaccines in February.

Chima, while noting that awareness is key in tackling the pandemic, disclosed that there are still many false narratives around the virus, which can be counterproductive in the battle against the virus.

Speaking on some of these myths, Chima said Nigerians still believe that Covid-19 is not real, Corona virus is for the rich alone, Africans are immune to Covid-19 infection, Covid- 19 Vaccine has micro chips and it is invented to depopulate Africans. Among others.

“We are executing the project with core objective of proving that Covid-19 is real”, he said.

The foundation also donated hand sanitizers, face masks, to promote adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Springs Aid also visited schools, especially those with less previledged children. There was a presentation of Community Impact award to the Divisional Police Officer of Bwari, Biodun Makanjuola in recognition of his “superior dedication, commitment and contributions to community safety.”

Springs Aid Foundation is a dynamic and progressive non governmental organization that was duly incorporated with corporate affairs commission Nigeria. The foundation was born out of necessity of giving hope to the hopeless and mitigating the suffering of children and women in our society.