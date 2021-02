Despite COVID-19 headwinds, BUA Cement grows profit by 16.3% in 2020

BUA, Nigeria’s second- largest cement maker by market value grew profit by 16.3 percent in 2020 despite weak construction activities caused by the prolonged lockdown period. The cement maker’s profit surged to N70.5 billion in 2020, up from N60.6 billion in 2019. Revenue for cement sales also jumped 19 percent to N209.4 billion during the…