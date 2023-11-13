Foundation secures release of cop after 10yrs in detention

A non-profit organisation, Foundation for Public Interest Law and Development, (FPIL&D), has secured the release of Gabriel Enejo, a police officer who has spent ten years in detention over an alleged involvement in the death of one Azeez Omotosho in Oshodi area of Lagos.

A statement on Sunday signed by Hammed Muritala, the publicity secretary of the foundation, noted that Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, discharged the accused for want of diligent prosecution after hearing the application of his counsel, Nurudeen Yusuf who is the Executive Director of FPIL&D.

According to the judge, the prosecutors failed to establish proof of murder against the accused person.

Enejo, who was attached to the Ikeja Police Station, was arrested on November 2, 2013, over an allegation of murder of Azeez Omotosho at Ajisegiri Street, Shogunle, Oshodi, Lagos State.