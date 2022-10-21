Former senate president David Mark loses son to cancer

Tunde Jonathan Mark, first son of David Mark, former senate president of Nigeria died Friday morning in a London hospital, according to reports. He was 51.

Paul Mumeh, special adviser to Mark confirmed the incident in a statement.

Tunde was born on October 13, 1971, and attended Yaba Military School where he obtained his first school leaving certificate, the statement revealed.

He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, United Kingdom, for his Secondary school education. Tunde obtained a B.Sc degree in immunology and biochemistry from Kings College, London. He also attended the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by family members and loved ones,” Mumeh said in the statement. “Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”