Former LG boss condemns cult killings in Warri South

The immediate past chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Michael Tidi, has condemned the cult killings going on in the council area.

Tidi made this condemnation in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri on Thursday.

Tidi, who was reacting to Wednesday killing of three persons in Egbokodo community in Warri South, said: “These killings must stop”.

He called on all community leaders and stakeholders to, as a matter of urgency volunteer information to security agencies about the whereabouts of criminal elements in their communities with a view to apprehending them.

“These cult killings are getting too much. On Monday somebody was killed in Merogun. This evening (Wednesday) one person was shot at Ekurede Itsekiri community. I was told he was the secretary of the youth leadership of that community,” Tidi said in the statement.

He said three persons were thereafter gunned down at Egbokodo axis in Ubeji, in Warri South.

“I want to call on the community leaders and all stakeholders to volunteer information to the security agencies about these criminals in their community. They should rid their communities of these bad eggs because the police and the army are not spirits. They need the information to be able to do their work because they do not reside in these communities,” Tidi said.

“The communities should not be too quick to condemn Government and law enforcement agents when things like this happen. They should set their priorities straight and help themselves by volunteering information to security agents.

“I also want all well-meaning Waferians to come together and condemn these actions.

“Nobody should use the unavailability of jobs as a reason for committing these heinous crimes. Criminally should be condemned in its strongest terms.

“In fact, the government of today led by Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has put up so many skills acquisition programmes for our youths. The amnesty programme I still going on which the youths can take advantage of to go to school. How many of these youths are taking advantage of the STEP and YAGEB programmes of the State Government.

“For instance, revenue committees are being set up by local governments every year. I just did mine before stepping aside briefly. How many of these youths came forward to take up these jobs?

“So no economic reasons should be advanced for these killings. Cultism is evil and it should be condemned by all, including our spiritual leaders. The church should not relent in preaching against this menace,” he said.