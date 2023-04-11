Former Anambra governor Mbadinuju is dead

The first governor of Anambra State in the present democratic dispensation, Chinwoke Mbadinuju has died at the age of 78.

A statement by the family and signed by his son, Cheta Mbadinuju, said the former governor died at the National Hospital in Abuja on Tuesday, after a brief illness.

Mbadinuju was governor of Anambra State, between 1999 and 2003.

The statement read: “With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grand father, uncle, friend and associate, Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.”

“Odera as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of April 11, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”