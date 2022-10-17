Flooding: Buhari orders emergency assistance to Bayelsa

As Nigeria continues to witness one of the most devastating floods in its history, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday orders deployment of emergency assistance to the Bayelsa state.

A statement released by the State Government, indicates that over 700,000 persons have been displaced in about 300 communities and villages in five of the State’s eight local government areas that were submerged in water due to heavy rains

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Sunday night, that the President who expressed sadness at the devastation caused by floods in Bayelsa State, extended the nation’s condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by this natural disaster.

“While the authorities in the State are taking steps to help people hit by the floods, the President has directed that all federal agencies dealing with rescue and disaster management offer all needed assistance to Bayelsa” he said.

The Bayelsa flood is coming on the heels of similar devastating floods that had ravaged and destroyed properties worth billions of Naira in over 33 states, including Kogi and Ananbra states.

President Buhari blamed buildings on water channels, disregard for early warning by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

He also fingered changes to weather caused by climate change as chiefly to blame for the floods that have so far hit 33 of the nation’s 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory which has not been spared either.

The President therefore, directed all concerned to work for the restoration of normalcy throughout the affected parts of the federation.