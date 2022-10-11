Flood: Hunger looms as farmers count losses in Edo

Harvest might not be bountiful as agricultural products such as rice, cassava, yam, vegetables, and potatoes among others have been submerged by flood in some communities in Edo State.

Joseph Oshiobugie, a farmer in Edo State, told journalists in Benin City that he lost about 10 acres of both rice and cassava farms to the devastating effects of the flood.

Oshiobugie, who is also the chairman of the Udaba community, one of the communities currently being affected by the flood in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, said the flood began when they were harvesting their farm products.

He said they have been further impoverished by the overwhelming quantity of water, adding that even the few harvested farm produces as well as animals were swept away by flood.

“My rice farm of eight acres and two acres of cassava were submerged by flood. Also, my yam farm which I planted 1,200 seedlings was submerged while my wife’s three plots of cassava were all covered with water.

“As a community, we have lost hundreds of millions of naira as the entire rice, cassava, yam, potatoes, vegetables farms among other farm produces in the community were completely submerged. The flood came as at the time we are supposed to harvest our farm produces.

“This is the time we usually enjoy in our community because we, the residents of the community, have many farm produces. We sell, make money from it and buy anything of our choice but right now we have nothing to fall back on.

Oshiobugie, however, pleaded with government at all levels to provide them with relief materials that would assist to cushion the destructive effects of the flood.

Osasere Evboumwan, Edo State commissioner for special duties, while reacting to the prevailing issue confronting the inhabitants, said palliatives will get to the victims as soon as the public holiday is over.

“We have palliatives in the warehouse, but we have not been able to reach them because of the holiday: when the public holiday is over, they will get relief materials”, Evboumwan assured.