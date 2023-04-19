Five things to know to start your Wednesday

Money Lenders Association lauds FG’s moves to protect borrowers

The Money Lenders Association has commended the Federal Government’s effort to protect borrowers from the illegal operations of unregistered and unlicensed digital loan companies.

Gbemi Adelekan, president of the association, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, the government’s move to regulate the lenders will help change public perceptions of short-term loan providers in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), published on April 14 a list of approved digital lenders licensed to operate in Nigeria. (NAN)

Africa solution to Europe, Asia’s energy needs – AfDB

African Development Bank (AfDB) says Africa’s natural gas reserves have become a new major source of gas supplies to Europe and Asia.

Adewumi Adesina, the AfDB’s president, said this in a statement at the international panel session on the theme, “Security versus Energy Transition – Global Perspectives for Sustainable Energy Future”.

Adesina, represented by Lamin Barrow, Director-General, AfDB Nigeria Country Department, said this has become more important as the Russian war on Ukraine has forced importing countries to consider Africa as a better alternative.

He said: “Africa is, therefore, a solution to Europe’s and Asia’s energy and transition needs.

“ So, as we think about energy transition and a sustainable energy future, we should think holistically, with due attention to energy equity and justice.

“Given that Africa has contributed less than three percent to historical global greenhouse gas emissions.

“With about 80 percent of the world’s platinum reserves, 50 percent of its cobalt reserves, and 40 percent of its manganese reserves, are endowed with huge graphite and lithium resources.

“Africa is well-positioned to contribute to the revolution in green industrial value chains.”

Unlimint excited about launching operations in Nigeria

Unlimint, a financial technology company with a global presence, said that it is looking forward to launching its operations in Nigeria after receiving its Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) License from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The PSSP authorises Unlimint to operate as a recognised payment service provider in the country, enabling the delivery of a wide range of payment services and methods that will help local businesses expand their reach to a local and global audience.

Edo, FG, UN, GEF partners to tackle deforestation

The Edo State Government, the Federal Government of Nigeria, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, and the Global Environment Facility are collaborating to tackle the challenges of deforestation, loss of biodiversity habitat, forest deforestation, and promote good use of forest resources.

This information was made available at a one-day state-level stakeholders’ consultation workshop, themed “Preservation of biodiversity and sustainable use of lowland forest mosaic in Ogun, Edo, Delta, and Ondo States,” held in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Speaking at the workshop, Adebayo Shittu (Professor), the National Consultant (Sustainable Agriculture), and Team Lead, Food and Agriculture Organization, said the project was targeted at improving the sustainable use, conservation, and restoration of lowland forests, protecting globally significant biodiversity, and strengthening the livelihoods of local communities that depend on the forests in the landscapes of Edo, Delta, Ondo, and Ogun States.

He said, “Deforestation and forest degradation is happening at an alarming rate, resulting in many wildlife habitats being destroyed, farmlands opened to flooding, loss of biodiversity, greenhouse gases accumulation, and loss of forest ecosystem, among others.

Heavy gunfire quickly shatters Sudan truce pushed by US

Heavy gunfire shattered a 24-hour truce in Sudan on Tuesday shortly after it was due to take effect under U.S. pressure on warring military factions to halt fighting that has touched off a humanitarian crisis.

Loud shooting reverberated in the background of live feeds by Arab television news channels in the Khartoum capital region minutes after the agreed 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) onset of the ceasefire.

Warplanes were roaring in the skies above Khartoum, a Reuters reporter heard tanks firing shortly after the truce was due to take hold, and a resident told Reuters he heard an air strike being carried out in Omdurman, Khartoum’s sister city on the opposite bank of the Nile river. Several witnesses reported a large army ground force entering the city from the east.

The regular army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) issued statements accusing each other of failing to respect the ceasefire. The army’s high command said it would continue operations to secure the capital and other regions.

“We have not received any indications here that there’s been a halt in the fighting,” United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a news briefing in New York. (Reuters)