Five things to know to start your Saturday

CBN set to mark 1st anniversary of eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has unveiled series of activities to mark the first anniversary of its digital currency, the eNaira.

eNaira which is the pioneer Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for Africa was formerly inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Oct. 25, 2021.

Osita Nwanisobi, CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications, said in a statement issued on Friday, that the implementation of the eNaira had put Nigeria on global spotlight as one of the pioneers to deploy CBDC into live production.

Nwanisobi impressed with the achievements of eNaira said that the CBDC had continued to attract the interest of global stakeholders such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), other central banks and the CBDC community.

“As part of activities lined up to mark the first anniversary, the CBN is holding a one-day workshop themed; `Leveraging Innovation for Inclusive Growth and Development’: The eNaira Advantage”.

“The workshop is scheduled to hold on Oct. 25, in Lagos,” he said.

The apex bank spokesperson said that the objectives of the workshop were to review the achievements of the eNaira, and to drive further adoption of the eNaira through public engagement.

According to him, the third objective is to facilitate global policy dialogue on CBDC.

The event is said to be hosted by Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, while the ministers of Communication and Digital Economy and Humanitarian Affairs, will be speakers.

SMEDAN pledges sustainable engagements with agro allied businesses

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has pledged to sustain the human capacity enhancement of operators of the agricultural value chain.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ibrahim Mohammed, Head, Corporate Affairs Division, SMEDAN, through a statement issued on Friday said that organisation plan was consistent with delivering its mandate to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) subsector.

Mohammed said that modalities were in place to ensure a hitch-free stakeholders engagement with regulators, enhancers, Business Development Support Providers (BDSPs) aggregators and off takers of agricultural products.

He said that the objective of the forum was to create awareness for the agency`s Product and Marketing Enhancement Scheme (PAMES) and solicit a buy in from related stakeholders for more impact and output.

“SMEDAN has over the years in conjunction with other critical stakeholders promoted subsidised entrepreneurship capacity building to MSMEs.

“This is as a down payment for realising human capacity enhancement of operators within the sub sector which has long been identified as one of the most limiting factors affecting business growth.

“In line with this, the agency will on Oct. 24 in Abuja engage with regulators, enhancers, BDSPs aggregators and off takers of agricultural products under the PAMES programme,’’ Mohammed said.

Lagos 2023: You won’t regret voting us–Jandor

Abdul-Azeez Adediran alias Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the upcoming Lagos State governorship election in 2023 has promised to make Lagosians happy if and grateful to God if he gets elected.

Adediran, while addressing teeming party’s supporters after a rousing welcome at the PDP Secretariat in Alimosho on Friday to round off his tour of the council, said that his team had prepared to run a humane government that would prioritise masses’ interests.

He said: “You will send us prayers and not curse when we get there.

“We are here to run the government of the masses. We are going to run a government everyone will be happy with and pray for us. You will send us prayers if you allow us to serve you.”

According to him, God has written it down that PDP will win in Lagos state in 2023 and has chosen him and his running mate to make the state’s resources work for all residents.

“God has chosen that as small as I and my running mate are, we will take over the government house in Lagos state come 2023.

“God has chosen us to win this election. I know that by the power of God and your support, we shall win,” Adediran said.

Somalia signs oil exploration agreement for seven blocks

The United States-based Coastline Exploration reported on Friday that it has entered into an agreement with the Somali government to engage in exploring petroleum for seven offshore blocks in the country.

In the company’s official statement, it said that its hydrocarbon discoveries in Uganda and Kenya and huge gas finds in Mozambique and Tanzania have stoked investor interest in other parts of East Africa’s hydrocarbons potential.

Somali National News Agency quoted petroleum minister Abdirizak Omar Mohamed saying late on Thursday the agreement signed with Coastline was the finalisation of an earlier deal signed in February, without giving further details.

Coastline, an upstream oil and gas company focused on East Africa, said that it had paid a $7 million signature bonus to the government and would now proceed with exploration.

China reports 1,006 new COVID cases for Oct 21 vs 997 a day earlier

The National Health Commission of China reported on Saturday that the country recorded 1,006 new COVID-19 infections on Oct.21 of which 215 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic.

That number compared with 997 new cases a day a year earlier with 214 symptomatic and 783 asymptomatic infections, which the country counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 257,115 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported 18 symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with 15 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

The local health authority had reported that Shanghai had no symptomatic cases with only 16 asymptomatic cases, this compared to 13 asymptomatic cases a day before.

Reuters reported that the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 10 new locally transmitted COVID infections, compared with 14 infections the day before.