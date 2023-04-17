Five things to know to start your Monday

Sylva thanks party faithful for clinching APC Guber Ticket

Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, on Sunday expressed appreciation to the party’s faithful after clinching the party’s ticket in the just concluded governorship primaries.

Sylva said, ”This is not a personal victory, it is a collective one. Our party has once again demonstrated what true democracy is, how elections should be – peaceful, credible and reflective of the people’s wishes.

“I thank the other aspirants. As a party and as a people we owe them a debt of gratitude. I do not see their move as one of ambition, all I see, all that can be seen is true love and patriotism for our state and party.

“I thank members of our great party who came out en masse to vote. I know the dream that spurred you on – a better Bayelsa, a more accountable state, a truly prosperous state and the original Glory of All Lands.”

Declare Gov. Fintiri winner of Adamawa governorship election, PDP tells INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resume collation of the Adamawa governorship election results and declare the party candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, winner of the election.

The party made the call at a news conference by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologunagba said that the results uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IRev) already showed that Fintiri was the winner of the election.

“The PDP therefore demands that INEC Headquarters should immediately direct the Returning Officer to conclude collation, announce the results from the Polling Units and declare our candidate, Fintiri as winner, having scored the majority of lawful votes cast.

“From the results already collated across the 69 Polling Units where the supplementary elections held and which are on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, Fintiri clearly won the election.

“Our Party therefore demands that INEC should without further delay, announce the results as already collated from the Polling Units and declare Fintiri as winner.

“Anything short of this will not be accepted by our party and the people of Adamawa State,” he said. (NAN)

George-Taylor gets CBN approval as new MD/CEO of Heritage Bank

Akinola George-Taylor becomes the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank following the approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

George-Taylor’s approval comes after the Board of Directors of the bank announced his appointment. This was contained in a statement issued by Ozena Utulu, Group Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, on Sunday.

Akinola George-Taylor, who joined Heritage Bank as Acting Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer on Sept. 12, 2022, would succeed Ifie Sekibo, as MD/CEO following CBN approval.

“He will oversee Heritage Bank’s operations across Nigeria and work to implement the lender’s next phase of transformation.” It said.

168,768 workers changed their PFAs, moved N663bn in the process — PenCom

Around 168,768 workers changed their pension fund administrators, moving N663.761 billion in Retirement Savings Accounts in the process since the National Pension Commission opened the window of transfer.

This revelation was made in its PenCom “Quarterly summary of Retirement Savings Accounts transferred by Pension Fund Administrators” from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2023.

According to the pension administrator, 24,963 workers moved N111.67 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Four dead in Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party shooting

At least four people were killed and 28 wounded in a shooting that erupted during a late-night “Sweet 16” birthday celebration at a dance studio in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama, state police and local news media said on Sunday.

At least four people were killed and 28 wounded in a shooting that erupted during a late-night "Sweet 16" birthday celebration at a dance studio in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama, state police and local news media said on Sunday.

Some of the injured were critically wounded during the shooting in east-central Alabama, about 60 miles (100 km) northeast of the state capital of Montgomery, authorities said. There was no official word on what led to the gun violence.

Authorities said the shooting started shortly after 10:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, but they declined to answer questions or provide further details during two Sunday news conferences.

Officials said there was no longer any threat to the community but did not say whether a suspect had been killed or arrested.

“We’re going to continue to work in a very methodical way to go through this scene, to look at the facts, and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families,” said Jeremy Burkett, a sergeant with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. (Reuters)