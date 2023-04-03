Five things to know to start your Monday

Lekki Port promotes Zhong to Chief Technical Officer

In a press statement released on Sunday and signed by Adesuwa Ladoja, executive director of the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Ltd., the board of the company, promoters of Lekki Deep Sea Port, said that it has approved the promotion of Weiliang Zhong as the new Chief Technical Officer.

Also promoted is Daniel Odibe, who takes over as Deputy Chief Operating Officer.

“As the new Chief Technical Officer, Zhong will organise and monitor all technical activities, ensure compliance with all objectives, prepare appropriate budgets, coordinate with multiple staff, and monitor all equipment and civil assets.

“With over 12 years’ experience in the maritime industry, he is an expert in coastal and port engineering, design management, interface management, and project management.

“He holds a Master of Port Engineering degree from China Hohai University,” Ladoja said.

Bankers’ institute, NBTE sign MoU to infuse practice in banking, finance teaching

In a press statement issued by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Abuja on Sunday, the institute said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to improve banking and finance teaching in polytechnics.

The CIBN said the collaboration would focus on the infusion of practise into the teaching of banking and finance in polytechnics in the country.

The institute said the practise would address the missing links in the country’s educational system.

Ken Opara, the president of the institute, commended the leadership of NBTE, led by Prof. Idris Bugaje, for the numerous achievements towards developing and improving the country’s education system.

Governors meet economic, financial agencies over states’ security votes

A statement by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the director of media and public affairs at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), on Sunday revealed that the governors of the 36 states of the federation have resolved to meet with all the economic and financial agencies in the country to discuss issues surrounding their states’ security votes.

Bello-Barkindo said the meeting was targeted at resolving the issues surrounding their states’ security votes and focused on establishing a better option for managing the funds.

He said that the meeting, according to an invitation issued by the NGF Director-General, Asishana Bayo Okauru, would be virtual to ensure full attendance by all the relevant officers in the matter.

He listed those invited to the meeting to include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Justice Dept has more evidence of possible Trump obstruction in documents probe -WaPo

U.S. Justice Department and FBI investigators have amassed new evidence indicating possible obstruction by former President Donald Trump in the probe into classified documents found at his Florida estate, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing sources.

FBI agents seized thousands of government records, some marked as highly classified, from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. The investigation is one of two criminal inquiries into the former president being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump, who was indicted on Thursday in a separate inquiry in New York, has denied any wrongdoing in the cases and describes them as politically motivated.

After his advisers received a subpoena in May demanding the return of the classified records, Trump looked through some of the boxes of government documents in his home out of an apparent desire to keep certain things in his possession, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the investigation. (Reuters)

Oil jumps $5 per barrel

Oil prices jumped about $5 a barrel on Monday’s open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability.

Brent crude hit the highest in nearly a month at the open, trading at $84.95 a barrel by 0039 GMT, up $5.06, or 6.3 percent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude touched its highest since late January and was at $80.47 a barrel, up $4.80, or 6.3 percent.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday. (Reuters)