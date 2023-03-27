Five things to know to start your Monday

Buhari to inaugurate new world class facility to boost nation’s health sector

Tijani Umar, Permanent Secretary, State House, speaking on behalf of the Presidency, said that President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Presidential Medical Centre before May 29, as he approved the re-designation of the State House Clinic back to the Medical Centre.

Umar made this known in the course of the week, during a pre-launching inspection of the new Presidential (VIP) Wing of the State House Medical Centre by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha said that all was set for the inauguration of the new world-class facility by the President to add to the growing number of completed and inaugurated legacy projects of the Buhari administration.

NIMASA, NCC partner on submarine cable regulation

In a statement signed by Osagie Edward, Assistant Director, Public Relations, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said that NIMASA and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have agreed to work closely in developing a framework that would provide operational guidelines for submarine cable and pipeline operators in Nigeria.

NIMASA made this known on Sunday in Lagos, saying that the two organisations had reached an agreement at a pre-audit meeting on submarine cable regulation.

Bashir Jamoh, Director-General of NIMASA, who chaired the meeting of the two organisations, said that the agency was dedicated to the ease of doing business by ensuring that the minimum international conventions to which the country is a party are met.

Labour Party calls for review, rerun of Enugu governorship election

The Labour Party Coalition for True Democracy (ECTD) on Sunday called for a review of the Enugu governorship election result due to “some irregularities.”

The call was made by the coalition’s president, Ken Asogwa, and the general secretary, Emeka Nnaji, at a news conference in Abuja.

Asogwa recalled that the gubernatorial and state assembly elections took place in Enugu State and in 27 other states across Nigeria on March 18, 2023, and said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner of the election amidst controversies.

“As you may know, collation was suspended midway into the declaration of a winner of the gubernatorial election due to the malpractice that took place in Nkanu East Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

“According to the figures gleaned from the INEC IREV, Nkanu East LGA recorded a total number of 7,190 accredited voters on election day.

“However, when votes were declared, the PDP was allocated a total number of 30,350 votes while a total number of 1,855 was allocated to the Labour Party.” (NAN)

Osun to tap into AfDB $618m tech fund opportunities

In a statement made available to the press on Sunday, Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, expressed the state’s willingness to partner with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to enable it to benefit from the organization’s $618 million in tech fund opportunities.

Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesperson, said that the governor had directed the establishment of a support desk for Osun tech innovators and entrepreneurs to enable the state to gain from this opportunity.

Rasheed said that Adeleke’s administration had provided a conducive environment for the growth of a tech ecosystem in the state.

He mentioned several ICT policies, the domestication of Nigeria’s Startup Act, the flagging off of the state’s broadband fiber, and several other projects that will help make Osun State a tech state to reckon with.

North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast—South Korea’s military

South Korea’s military said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday morning. This is the latest in a series of launches as a U.S. aircraft carrier is set to arrive in South Korea, Reuters reported.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the missiles were fired from North Hwanghae Province at 7:47 a.m. (2247 GMT on Sunday) and flew about 370 kilometres (230 miles), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Both missiles appear to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to the Japanese government.

South Korea’s military “strongly condemned” the launches as a grave provocation violating United Nations Security Council resolutions, and called for an immediate halt.

“We will keep a close eye on North Korea’s various activities and maintain a firm readiness posture based on the capability to overwhelmingly respond to any provocations,” the JCS said in a statement, adding that it would continue military drills with the U.S. as planned. (Reuters)