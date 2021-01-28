Five things exporters must do to participate under AFCFTA

As businesses in Africa’s largest economy itch to start trading across the continent under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), many are eager to know what the procedure to start trading entails.

Recently, the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN) in a statement shared on its twitter handle and signed by Victor Liman, acting director-general of the NOTN, the necessary steps to take to become an eligible exporter and participate profitably in the trade agreement were outlined.

First, all exporters are required to secure necessary licenses, permits, certificates, and other necessary documents from relevant agencies like the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), etc.

Second, all products involved must qualify for exports under the trade agreement and a bill of entry must be created for each product with relevant permits from government agencies attached.

Third, while the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) will issue the necessary certificates, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) must evaluate the application.

Fourth, prospective exporters are expected to possess the following trading documents under AFCFTA; supplier/ producer declaration form, origin of declaration form, and AFCFTA certificate of origin.

Fifth, the following documents are required for shipment under the trade agreement; certificate of origin, Nigerian customs bill of entry, bill of lading, commercial invoice, packing list, and certificate of analysis.