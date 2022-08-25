First Primus Nigeria appoints Vikas Parihar as Chief Digital Officer

First Primus Group, the WPP Partner agency in Nigeria, has appointed Vikas Parihar as its chief digital officer.

Parihar will drive digital transformation and business for the group, partnering with individual agency MDs and country managers, implementing global digital practices, providing strategic leadership for digital integration, and paving the digital roadway for the group.

“We have consistently emphasised our intent at partnering with other leading marketing agencies in transforming the marketing communications standards in Nigeria,” said Seni Adetu, founder and group CEO of First Primus in a statement.

“Hopefully by bringing on board a seasoned Digital Marketing expert such as Vikas in service of that ambition, it is evident this is not business as usual,” he said.

With rich experience spanning over 16 years, Vikas has led digital business and marketing for FCB India as group president digital integration for India, OgilvyOne Africa as a managing director, Havas Worldwide India as senior vice president.

He also led as the vice president for Magnon\TBWA group in India and Internet Moguls, director of marketing communications for Sofitel Luxury Hotels and Resorts India and has been a part of Hinduja group and Hotel Leela Venture as well.

His experience ranges across numerous sectors including FMCG, technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, social development and tech for good, eCommerce, consumer durables and electronics.

Read also: Olam Agri appoints Ashish Pande as Country Head in Nigeria

He has lent his expertise to various brands, such as, UNICEF, Plan India, Airtel Africa, Coca-Cola Africa, Standard Chartered Bank, Care India, HCL Healthcare, Huawei, Microsoft Lumia, Jindal Steel and Power, Mercedes Benz India, UTV, Toshiba, Daikin, Turkey Tourism, TATA group companies and many more.

Parihar comes with a unique combination of skills ranging from a passion for business and numbers to strategy, creative, data and technology.

He is a certified customer experience management professional from Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, a design thinking practitioner and certified storyteller using data visualisation from USA.

In his career he worked very actively on large technology assignments in the field of Marketing Automation, Tech for Good platform, enterprise solutions, SAAS solutions and consumer technology products.

He has been active from past seven years in the field of blockchain, NFT, UX, Data science and analytics, facial recognition products and AI/ML.

“In today’s connected world, we need a creative agency which focuses on customer experience and brings together big ideas, technology, and data,” said Parihar while commenting on his new role.

“These ingredients are key to create compelling and engaging personal experiences that help win more customers and make them more valuable. And this is what I look forward to building at First Primus Nigeria.”