Olam Agri appoints Ashish Pande as Country Head in Nigeria

Olam Agri, a leading player in Nigeria’s agro-allied industry, has appointed Ashish Pande as its new country head, effective 23rd August 2022.

Ashish has been instrumental in establishing Olam Agri’s animal feed business, and in successfully integrating the acquired Dangote Flour Mills.

He was also a the forefront in setting up Crown Flour Mills’ extensive fleet operations, and overall leading a successful wheat milling business in Nigeria.

Read also: Oil Serve CEO bemoans West Africa’s lethargy in renewable energy

He will lead Olam Agri to its next stage of growth in the country which is an important market for the company globally.

Under Ashish’s leadership, the flour milling business unit of Olam Agri, Crown Flour Mill Limited’s immense contribution to national productivity was recently recognised by the Nigerian government and awarded the Presidential “Productivity Order of Merit Award” by Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ashish has more than 22 years of experience in the Food & Beverage industry which span across three continents. Ashish is an Engineer with a master’s degree in Business Administration.