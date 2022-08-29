FIRS, NITDA, others to promote eGovernment at summit

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), some 2023 presidential flag bearers, and many other organisations as well as personalities are set to promote eGovernment at this year’s Nigeria eGovernment Summit, holding September 27 at the Sheraton Hotels in Ikeja, Lagos.

Organised by DigiServe Network Services, in partnership with Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), FIRS, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the 2022 edition which is the fourth kind of Nigeria eGovernment Summit, has the theme: ‘Promoting eGovernment in Election Year for Improved Governance’.

Some of the invited speakers include Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of Nigeria, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State, Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, and Gavin Geng, Chief Executive Officer, IHS Nigeria Limited, among others.

Some of the Presidential flag bearers invited include Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressive Party, Atiku Abubakar of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of Labour Party, Chris Imumolen of Accord Party, and Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People’s Party, among others.

Lanre Ajayi, the Executive Chairman, DigiServe Network Services, said: “The election year, which is the time when a lot of attention is paid to governance issues, is a perfect time to promote eGovernment to the ruling class and the general public. eGovernence which is the adoption of technology in government processes and service delivery, makes government service delivery efficient and cost effective.

“It introduces transparency in governance and builds trust between the government and the governed. This year’s edition will not only serve to promote eGovernment but will also focus on how governments can deploy and deepen technologies in service delivery.”

The organisers say earlier editions of the Nigeria eGovernment Summit recorded astounding success with quality presentations from high level speakers. While this year’s edition of the summit promises to be exciting, educative and informative, it would also provide a lot of opportunities for knowledge sharing and networking, similar to that of past editions but with a much wider scope.

“Technology service providers will share their knowledge, invited agencies of government at federal and state levels will showcase use cases of eGovernment in their domains, while international experts will share with us international best practices and use cases,” Ajayi said.