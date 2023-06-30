Firm to invest $1m on women empowerment across Africa

The Peak Performer Africa (TPP) has disclosed that it intended to invest $ 1 million to train one million women across Africa leveraging The Peak Performing (TPP) Woman project, a vehicle for driving renewed commitment towards women empowerment on the continent.

“Our estimated budget for this is $ 1 million (One million USD) and the proceeds from this launch will be funding that; with the insights from the book within 18 months of launch,” Abiola Salami, publisher/editor-in-chief, The Peak Performer Africa (TPP), said

Speaking during the Peak Performing Woman of the year 2023, and the launch of the Peak Performing Woman’s Companion, a new publication unveiled recently in Lagos, Salami said the project aimed at equipping women to deliver excellence as career professionals, entrepreneurs, and social innovators, political office holders, among others.

“It will enable more women to live beyond misperceptions, stereotypes and misplaced emotions that could limit the God-given exceptional nature that is within the woman for the development of humanity.

“As we honour these exceptional women from the 2,543 entries we received, let us not forget that their struggles and achievements are reflective of a larger societal shift towards gender equality,” Salami said.

Mosun Belo-Olusoga, the first female chairman, Access Bank, in her keynote address, said that women can achieve whatever they want. “I’m not somebody who shies from challenges or who is in your face all the time. If you can have the self-belief that you can do it, then you can”.

She urged the women to take time in understanding trends, technology and how it works for them. According to her, women should develop a broad mindset, keep learning, and keep growing as they leverage available platforms to advantage of opportunities thrown at them.

Read also: Former Miss Nigeria bags MBA, eyes Miss Universe 2023

According to her, reskilling or learning new skills is not about throwing what they have learnt away. Rather it is to allow them to flesh things up from another perspective.

Toyin Sanni, founder/CEO, Emerging Africa Group, in her address said that women must leverage advanced technological tools to get to the top of their game. According to her, there can be no peak performance without embracing technology.

Maiden Alex-Ibru, Publisher/Chairman, The Guardian Newspapers, in her review, said the author made a good attempt to tackle foundational problems undermining women’s careers, personal growth and contributions to nation-building.

According to her, Salami thoughtfully guided women readers through detailed and specific missteps and misunderstandings that, most times, undermine their aspirations to become peak performers.

“Leveraging lessons from his inspirational piece, ‘Who Says It’s a Man’s World’ ‘Ageless Lessons for Becoming an Exceptional Woman’, Salami’s eleven chapters of ‘The Peak Performing Woman’s Companion’ focused on women empowerment and self-worth in an increasingly challenging global economy and changing workplace,” she said.