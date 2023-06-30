Former Miss Nigeria bags MBA, eyes Miss Universe 2023

Imo State, Nigeria’s Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue , the former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2017, has recently obtained her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the prestigious Lagos Business School.

Equipped with a newfound wealth of knowledge, Ihezue aims to advocate for women to thrive outside of societal boxes and create a future of endless possibilities.

Now, six years later, she is setting her sights on the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant to further drive her empowering vision.

Ihezue, at the age of 26, has already showcased her determination and drive through her accomplishments in the beauty industry. Back in 2017, she clinched the coveted title of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, capturing the hearts of both judges and enthusiasts alike with her charisma, elegance, and intelligence. However, Ihezue has always believed that physical beauty alone should not define a woman’s worth, leading her to pursue higher education to better advocate for gender equality.

Read also: DSN partners Microsoft train entrepreneurs on Responsible AI

In her pursuit of educational excellence, Ihezue committed herself to the rigorous program at the Lagos Business School, where she recently completed her MBA. The education she received has armed her with the necessary knowledge and skills to champion the cause of empowering women to break free from societal norms and forge their own paths to success.

With her eyes set on the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, Ihezue aims to utilize the platform to amplify her message of gender empowerment on a larger scale. Her ultimate goal is to inspire women across Nigeria to recognise their innate potential and embrace their dreams without fear of societal constraints.

“I have driven an advocacy towards seeing women exist and thrive,” said Ihezue during her unveiling as part of the contestants of the Miss Universe Nigeria 2023. “I was 21 years old with a dream and a wonderful opportunity but without the necessary resources, preparation and knowledge.”

Ihezue’s journey so far has been a testament to her dedication and resilience. In addition to her MBA, she has held leadership and mentorship positions at different levels and her commitment to uplifting others has garnered recognition and respect from her community and beyond.

As the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant draws near, Ihezue has begun preparations to highlight her vision and advocate for women’s empowerment during the competition. She plans to use her platform to bring attention to important issues, encourage dialogue, and inspire young women to embrace their uniqueness and strive for greatness.