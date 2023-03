A fire incident at Olowu spare parts market, Ikeja the Lagos State capital destroyed goods worth million of naira Thursday.

Among other things, several of the stores consumed by the fire sold motorcycles, car components, and air conditioners, Vanguard reported.

There is no official statement yet as to the cause of the fire. However, Temitope Majekodunmi Onau-Davis, a community leader who tweeted about inspecting the damage fingered electrical fault as the cause.

The incident that happened in the early hours of this morning at OLOWU Spare Part Market, Ikeja is a very unfortunate and as a community we sympathy with business owners who were affected by this fire.



Security personnel and members of the Lagos State Fire Service have started working on the scene to contain the situation.