Fire erupts at Dangote Refinery

A fire broke out this afternoon at a section of the Dangote Refinery, located near Lekki, Lagos. Emergency services responded swiftly to contain the incident, and according to initial reports, no injuries have been sustained.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the extent of the damage and what led to the incident.

Dangote Industries Limited is yet to release an official statement.

The Dangote Refinery is a massive project under construction with a projected refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

Social media has been abuzz with videos and reports of the fire.

More details to follow……….