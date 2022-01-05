FG to revive 215MW Kudenda power project – minister

The Federal Government is working to revive the 215 megawatts power project in Kaduna State, minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu has said.

Aliyu stated this shortly after inspecting the project on Tuesday at Kudenda in Kaduna-South local government area of the state.

He said the project initiated in 2012 had reached about 80 percent completion stage, adding that it would boost power generation in the country.

The minister said that the four companies handling the project would soon resume work to fast-track its completion.

According to him, the ministry is in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the supply of diesel to power the plant on a temporary basis before connecting it to Kaduna Gas Pipeline.

“We started interfacing with the NNPC to see how we can key into this project.

“In the main time, as long as the project is not completed, it will go on diesel supply before the connection of gas, it will serve as dual,” he said.

The minister attributed the deterioration of some power projects to negligence by the previous administrations, noting that proactive measures had been adopted to revitalise moribund power plants across the country.

Aliyu said the country would witness a significant increase in electricity supply considering that only two system collapse were recorded in 2021 as against over 10 in the preceding years.

“We have done a lot; as we are witnessing the stability we are enjoying now, people are thinking we are having 5,000 megawatts for a long time,” he said.