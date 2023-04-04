FG to commission Second Niger bridge in May 2023

The federal government has said that the second Niger bridge will be commissioned and opened to traffic by May 2023.

According to Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, the Lagos – Ibadan road is expected to be completed in April of 2023 as planned.

While commenting on the Lagos – Ibadan road, the Minister appealed for continuous perseverance and understanding of all road users, as traffic had to be diverted during construction adding that the road is among the busiest in the country.

The minister who noted that the Loko- Oweto bridge is 200 metres longer than the 2nd Niger Bridge said, “how many African countries are able to do this? Nigerians should be very proud of this project.

“In January I was here to asses the level and progress of work so far done and at the end of March. I am here today when the contractors indicated that they have completed work and all our officers reported it as well , they deserve commendation from Nigerians for the job.

Read also: FEC approves ₦210b contracts for roads, internet in 20 airports, 43 Schools, others

“This is the bridge that crosses river Benue and links the North to the South, the bridge will reduce travel time , it will reduce travel cost and greatly enhance the ease of doing business.”

Speaking further, Fashola said the report of this working visit to the site of the bridge would be sent to the Presidency where the date of the commissioning of the bridge would then be decided.

The Federal Controller of Works Nasarawa State, Idah Daikwo who accompanied the Minister on the inspection of the Loko Oweto bridge said, “ the speed of completion and quality of works on the bridge is second to none, I commend the Minister for this laudable legacy project.”