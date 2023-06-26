FG suspends construction works on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has announced the suspension of ongoing reconstruction work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to alleviate traffic congestion during the Sallah celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement by Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Controller of Works.

The statement noted that construction activities on the road will be put on hold from Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to Sunday, July 2, 2023. This temporary suspension aims to facilitate smooth travel for individuals embarking on journeys during the Sallah break.

The decision to halt construction was influenced by several factors, including heavy traffic flow witnessed along the Lagos-Shagamu route in recent days, adverse weather conditions, the upcoming Eid Kabir festival, and advice from the traffic management team responsible for handling traffic-related issues on the project.

“Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days, the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir, and the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic-related issues on the project,” Kesha said.

Travellers planning to use the expressway during the Eid holiday are urged to cooperate with the deployed Traffic Management Team, whose objective is to effectively manage traffic and ensure a smooth travel experience.

“This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday and minimise the discomfort of traffic gridlock during this very important period.

“Travelers are advised to cooperate with the Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic,” Kesha said.