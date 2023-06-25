Lagos State announces diversion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has declared traffic diversion on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway as construction of the crucial route enters its last stage.

According to the Ministry, the diversion complies with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing’s request for the road’s completion.

Tajudeen Toriola, Permanent Secretary in a statement released on Friday, June 23, assured that the Ministry will do everything within its powers including an increase in its personnel to direct traffic to ensure that all goes according to plan.

“Alternatively, Motorists can also make use of the U-turn by the Vehicle Inspection Services, (VIS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) Office at Ojodu to connect the expressway through the Lagos State Public Works Office/BRT bus stop.” Toriola stated.

This notification further urged motorists to obey traffic signs and the directives of the traffic management authorities personnel to ensure seamless movement within the corridor.