FG seeks stakeholders buy-in on weights and measures Act

The Federal Government through the ministry of industry, trade and investment is seeking cooperation and stakeholders’ buy-in on the current review of weights and measurement Act.

According to the ministry during a stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos on Monday, said the cooperation has been necessitated by the need to actualise the Nigeria National Quality Policy (NNQP) of the Federal Government of Nigeria, which was approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal executive council (FEC) on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

“It is envisaged that the implementation of the quality policy will bring about the improvement of the quality of products and services which are manufactured or provided respectively in Nigeria,” stated Comfort Emenbu, director, weights and measures department, federal ministry of industry, trade and investment.

Emenbu, who was represented by Okechukwu Ejiofor, assistant director, weights and measures department stated that the current global trends in weights and measures administration necessitate that certain aspects of the existing Act are reviewed to accommodate global best practices within the country and with Nigeria‘s international business allies.

According to her, the primary purpose of the stakeholders’ engagement was to provide laws and regulations that will upgrade weights and measures services or the legal metrology practices to be at par with global best practices to guarantee the quality of products and services made or provided in Nigeria.

Ogheneruemu Okerhe, assistant director, training, legal metrology weights and measures department, said the ministry needed to engage stakeholders in order to get robust input on the current regulations being reviewed.