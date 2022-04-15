FG schedules census for April 2023

There are indications that the Federal Government will conduct a national census in April 2023, about 17 years after the last census on 2006, baring last minutes hitches.

The census is being planned to hold after the general elections, coming up in February and March 2023, according to the National Population Commission ( NPC)

The Director General of NPC, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, stated this briefing after the meeting of the Council of State meeting at the Presidential Villa, presided over by President Muhammedu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The DG said it will carry out a pilot scheme this June after the conduct of primaries by political parties, as a preparation to the conduct of the census

He said the commission will deploy cutting edge technology in the conduct of 2023 exercise, stressing the imperative of census data for planning.

According to him, the data currently being used are mere projections and are obsolete.

Isa-Kwarra described the census as “crucial, because through census, we generate the data that we use for policy making, for planning, for development, by the three tiers of government, and the private sector, they all need this.

“If you are a private sector, you’re producing something, certainly, you need to know the population of an area if you want to create a market there.

“So, census data is very crucial, very important because the data we’ve been using are just projections, estimation and are sort of obsolete. We need the actual census data to use for our planning.“

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, while also briefing, said the Council of State approved 159 out of 162 applications presented for consideration for perogative of mercy for convicts and inmates in correctional centers.

BusinessDay however gathered that the request by former Managing Director of defunct Bank PHB, Francis Atuche, who was sentenced to 120 years for stealing over N25 billion, was turned down.

He was said to have applied for pardon due to a life threatening illness he is battling with.

The second person who had his application rejected was convicted for forgery and sentenced for 14 years out of which he so far done one year and six months in prison.

The third person was convicted for obtaining money by false pretense and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, on his part disclosed that Buhari will meet security chiefs on Tuesday next week over worsening security situation following recommendations and comments by the Council of State.

In his contribution, the Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, said the Council approved the conferment of National Honours Award on 434 Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in the various field of endeavours.

At the meeting, members observed a minute silence in honor of former head of Interim government Ernest Shonekan who died on January 11 2022.

Apart from Buhari, the meeting was attended by former leaders including Generals Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

Membership of the Council include: President Vice President, past presidents, Senate President, House of Representatives Speaker Chief Justice of Nigeria, serving and past; Attorney General of the Federation, all State Governors and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).