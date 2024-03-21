FG meets SSANU, NASU, NAAT leaders over strike

Tahir Mamman, the minister of education, has met with the leadership of the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) to discuss ending the warning strike embarked upon by the three bodies.

The unions commenced a seven-day nationwide strike on Monday to protest the refusal of the Federal Government to release their four-month salaries withheld in 2022 because they embarked on a strike.

Mamman told journalists after the meeting in Abuja that the Federal Government would continue to dialogue with the unions to ensure that things do not escalate beyond what it is now.

He said, “It is our expectation that things will not go beyond what it is. We have good understanding with the unions to ensure stability in our tertiary institutions.”

“We will do everything possible to maintain confidence in the unions so that the issue of the strike can be rested,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Prince Peters Adeyemi, the General Secretary of NASU, commended the openness of the government in ending the strike, insisting that the strike would continue until a favourable response from the government is received.

“We have been duly briefed by the government team led by the Minister of Education in the efforts that the government is making in respect of our demands.”

“We have said that since this is a warning strike, these efforts should continue and hopefully before the end of the warning strike, something reasonable and tangible will come from the government.”

“We appreciate their openness but this struggle will continue as soon as we receive a positive response from the higher authorities.”

“We assure the Nigerian public that the strike will be reviewed appropriately but for now the strike continues while the government continues with efforts to get the desired results so that the universities will come back on stage,” he said.

Speaking on the issue, Ibeji Nwokoma, the President of NAAT, reiterated the decision of other unions, saying that the parties would further consult with their principals and after that would come back and brief the minister. (NAN)