  • Monday, March 11, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

SSANU, NASU declare 7 days warning strike

Charles Ogwo

March 11, 2024

SSANU, NASU declare 7 days warning strike

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have declared a seven-day warning strike after a meeting over the weekend.

The leadership of both unions, said the declaration was made to demand the payment of four months of withheld salaries of their members by the federal government after the 2022 nationwide strike

Related News

The decision was part of the resolution of the joint action committee of the two unions, after a meeting held in Akure at the weekend.

Details later…
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE